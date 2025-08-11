The ongoing World Games 2026 heads into the sixth day, and India will have a golden chance to add to their medal count on Tuesday, August 12. All eyes will be on Namrata Batra, who is on the verge of creating history. The star India has assured the country's first-ever medal in Wushu after defeating Krizan Faith Collado in the semi-finals of the women's sanda 52 kg event. After reaching the finals, she will take home at least a silver medal. Namrata also became the first Indian female individual medallist at the World Games 1989. However, fans in India will not be able to watch the World Games 2025 live telecast due to there being no broadcast partner. Fans, however, can watch the World Games 2025 online on its official website. Some select events will be live-streamed on Olympics.com. World Games 2025 Medal Tally Updated and List of Indian Winners: Check Country Wise Standings With Gold, Bronze and Silver Count.

India at World Games 2025 Day 6 Schedule

🇮🇳 TWG- 12TH AUG SCHEDULE 🎱 India vs China QF 🥋 Wushu (Sanda) Can Namrata win gold ? 🛼 Roller Sports Starts Tommorow An Exciting Day awaits with a chance to script history ⏰ Action starts 5.50am IST 📺 Live: "World Games Live" 🎱 Live: WCBSbilliards YT pic.twitter.com/8oSGDrbQiE — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) August 11, 2025

