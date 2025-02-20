The India national cricket team started their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign with a dominating victory over the Bangladesh national cricket team at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Thursday. The 2013 champions secured a comprehensive six-wicket win over neighbours. Batting first, Bangladesh middle-order batter Towhid Hridoy played a fighting knock of 100 runs off 118 balls. Jaker Ali scored 68 runs. With the ball, speedster Mohammed Shami scalped five wickets, and Harshit Rana took three wickets. While chasing, India vice-captain Shubman Gill slammed a match-winning century. The Indian opener remained unbeaten on 101 runs and guided his team to a dominating win. Shubman Gill Slams First Century for Team India in ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Achieves Feat During IND vs BAN Match.

A fighting century from Shubman Gill helps India begin their #ChampionsTrophy campaign with a win 👏#BANvIND 📝: https://t.co/YrDJCV7R6G pic.twitter.com/xzVJ0niQ0J — ICC (@ICC) February 20, 2025

