The Pakistan U19 Women vs England U19 Women match in the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup saw Pakistan captain Syeda Aroob Shah display some brilliant fielding skills. She took a spectacular one-handed catch showing some brilliant athleticism where she flew in the air to dismiss the England batter.

