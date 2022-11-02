India survived a scare as they beat Bangladesh by five runs in a rain-curtailed contest at the Adelaide Oval in T20 World Cup 2022 on Wednesday, November 2. Litton Das played terrifically well to put Bangladesh a flying start to the 185-run chase before rain kicked in, stopping play. India made use of the break and disruption in Bangladesh's momentum to fight back well after the rain break, which also saw the total revised to 151 in a 16 over-chase. Bangladesh did fightback, especially with Taskin Ahmed and Nurul Hasan towards the end but India held on to clinch a five-run win.

