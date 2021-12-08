Rohit Sharma was appointed vice-captain of the Indian Test side as the BCCI announced its squad for the three-match Test series on December 8, Wednesday. He thus replaces Ajinkya Rahane, who has not been in good form of late.

See Tweet:

Squad: Virat Kohli (Capt),Rohit Sharma(vc), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant(wk), Wriddhiman Saha(wk), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj. pic.twitter.com/6xSEwn9Rxb — BCCI (@BCCI) December 8, 2021

