India dominated their way to a massive victory by an innings and 222 runs in the first Test against Sri Lanka at the PCA Stadium in Mohali on Sunday, March 6. The visitors were bowled out for 174 runs, four less than what they managed in the first innings as India went 1-0 up in the two-match series. Ravindra Jadeja was once again the star of the show as he ended up with a match haul of nine wickets in the game. Also, Rohit Sharma started off his Test captaincy career with a victory.

