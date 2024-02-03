The ICC U-19 World Cup 2024 has entered it's business ending. Four teams have made it to the semifinal of the competition and will challenge for the ultimate prize, the title of the ICC U-19 World Cup 2024. India U-19, who have impressed with their performance so far will face hosts South Africa in the semifinal. Australia U-19 will take on the challenge of Pakistan U-19 eying a spot in the final of the competition. Yashasvi Jaiswal Becomes Youngest Opener To Score Double Century in Test Cricket, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2024.

India To Face South Africa in ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2024 Semi-Final

The #U19WorldCup 2024 semi-final match-ups are now confirmed 🌟 pic.twitter.com/2qxBUso5d6 — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) February 3, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)