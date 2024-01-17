Drama in the end during the IND vs AFG third T20I at Bengaluru as Gulbadin Naib's last over heroics help the match goes to Super Over. Batting first in the game, India were pushed to the backfoot as Afghanistan landed some early blows and India slumped to a score of 22/4. Rohit Sharma and Rinku Singh consolidated the Indian innings and then went berserk hitting shots in every direction and took India to a big score of 212/4. Chasing it. Afghanistan were off to a steady start with their openers scoring half-centuries. Mohammad Nabi and Gulbadin Naib's half-centuries took them near to the target and Naib showed some brilliant last over striking with 19 required off and secured 18, levelling the score. Rohit Sharma Becomes First Batsman To Score Five T20 International Centuries, Achieves Feat During IND vs AFG 3rd T20I 2024.

India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I 2024 Goes Into Super Over

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)