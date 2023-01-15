The upcoming Border-Gavaskar trophy 2023 between India and Australia would be the final edition of the bilateral Test series having four matches, according to a statement by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). "This will also be the last edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which will be a 4-match Test series feature," BCCI's statement read. From the following season, the Border-Gavaskar trophy will have a total of five Test matches. The upcoming edition of the series starts on February 9. India Squad for Australia Test Series: Ravindra Jadeja Returns, Suryakumar Yadav Earns Call-up As BCCI Announces Team for First Two Tests.

End of Four-Match Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 Test Series:

BCCI confirms BGT 2023 will be the last edition with 4 match series as from next edition it will be 5 match series. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)