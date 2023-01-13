Squad for the most anticipated first two tests of Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia gets announced by BCCI. Ravindra Jadeja, after a long injury gap, finally makes a return to the squad. Rishabh Pant's unavailability means Ishan Kishan and KS Bharath both gets a call up with one of them set to start the series. Jasprit Bumrah hasn't been named in the squad for the first two tests initially. Jaydev Unadkat retains his place. Suryakumar Yadav gets rewarded for his recent performances with a place in the squad.

India Squad for Australia Test Series

India’s squad for first 2 Tests vs Australia: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, C Pujara, V Kohli, S Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav — BCCI (@BCCI) January 13, 2023

