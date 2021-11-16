Rohit Sharma and his men have started practicing for their 1st T20I against New Zealand on November 17, Wednesday. Team India looks forward to beginning a new era under the reign of hitman Rohit and head coach Rahul Dravid as the squad was spotted training in Jaipur on Monday. BCCI took to social media to share pictures from team India's first training session. India vs New Zealand 1st T20I 2021 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About IND vs NZ Cricket Match in Jaipur.

Have a Look at the Video and Pictures from Team India's First Training Session in Jaipur:

New roles 👌 New challenges 👊 New beginnings 👍 Energies were high yesterday on Day 1 at the office for #TeamIndia T20I captain @ImRo45 & Head Coach Rahul Dravid. 👏 👏#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/a8zlwCREhl — BCCI (@BCCI) November 16, 2021

Pictures from the Training

