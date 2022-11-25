After the T20I series, India and New Zealand meet in the three-match ODI series. The first ODI takes place on November 25. India won the T20I series under Hardik Pandya's leadership and now Shikhar Dhawan will be looking to emulate the same.

India vs New Zealand ODI Series 2022 Schedule

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)