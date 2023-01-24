Indian men's cricket team defeated New Zealand by 90 runs in the IND vs NZ 3rd ODI at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. With this result, India have now reached the top spot of the ICC Men's ODI rankings. England who recently overtook New Zealand to claim the 1st spot, are now in the 2nd position. Meanwhile, the Kiwis are currently in the 4th spot. India Whitewash New Zealand in ODI Series As Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Shardul Thakur Shine.

India Reach No.1 Spot in ICC Men’s ODI Rankings

The new No.1 team in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings 🤩 More 👉 https://t.co/sye7IF4Y6f pic.twitter.com/hZq89ZPO31 — ICC (@ICC) January 24, 2023

