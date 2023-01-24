New Zealand opener Devon Conway has brought up his third ODI century during the IND vs NZ 3rd ODI at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. Being asked to bat first, India posted a huge total of 385-9 in the 1st innings. In reply, New Zealand lost Finn Allen in the first over. However, after that, Devon Conway steadied the ship along with Henry Nicholls. Although Nicholls departed after scoring 42(40), Conway is continuing the onslaught. At the time of filing the report, New Zealand were 175-2 (24 overs). They still need 211 runs to win the match. Shubman Gill Reaches 2,000 Runs in International Cricket; Achieves Feat During IND vs NZ 3rd ODI 2023.

Devon Conway Scores Third ODI Hundred

Vital fifty from Devon Conway to set up New Zealand's chase 👏#INDvNZ | 📝: https://t.co/61sExvwsgY pic.twitter.com/Dq07FxPrxc — ICC (@ICC) January 24, 2023

