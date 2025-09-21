The India national cricket team are set to face arch-rivals Pakistan national cricket team in their first Super 4 match at the Asia Cup 2025 tournament. The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match is being played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. Previously, the Suryakumar Yadav-led India thrashed the Salman Ali Agha-led Pakistan by seven wickets in a Group A contest in the ongoing showpiece tournament. Meanwhile, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav has won the toss and he has decided to bowl first. During the toss, Suryakumar Yadav revealed that Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy come back in place of Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana. Is India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish and Doordarshan National TV Channels?

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Pakistan (Playing XI): Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.

India Elected to Bowl Against Pakistan

🚨 Toss & Playing XI Update 🚨#TeamIndia elected to bowl in their first game of #Super4. Here's our line-up for today 🔽 Updates ▶️ https://t.co/CNzDX2HcvN#AsiaCup2025 pic.twitter.com/NfLpdZkGGd — BCCI (@BCCI) September 21, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (BCCI). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)