The inaugural edition of the International Masters League (IML) got underway on February 22, and the twelfth match will be played between India and West Indies. The Indian side tops the standings three wins while West Indies lost two out of four matches. The India vs West Indies IML 2025 match will be played on February 25, and be held at SVNS Stadium in Raipur, commencing at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Viacom 18 are official broadcast partner of IML 2025 and will provide India vs West Indies match viewing options in India on Colors Cineplex, and Colors Cineplex Superhits TV channels. JioStar owns the rights to digital streaming and will have viewing options for the India vs West Indies IMLT20 2025 match on JioHotstar app and website. Sachin Tendulkar Plays Sensational Strokes At the Age of 51! Master Blasters Slams Consecutive Sixes Against Ben Hilfenhaus During India Masters vs Australia Masters IML 2025 Match (Watch Video)

India vs West Indies IML 2025 Match Live

