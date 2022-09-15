Team India are set to wear a new jersey for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. MPL, the official kit makers have started pre-orders for the jersey and fans can buy it from their official site. You can pre-order new team India kit here. The new jersey will be released soon. New Team India Jersey Leaked? Fans Share Possible Variants of Indian Cricket Team Kit for T20 World Cup 2022.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)