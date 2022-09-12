An Indian fan's celebration video during the Asia Cup 2022 final has taken the internet by storm. Sri Lanka beat Pakistan in the showdown game to win the continental tournament yesterday in Dubai. A cricket fan was seen in the stands wearing a Sri Lankan jersey. As soon as Pak opener Mohammad Rizwan was dismissed, the guy removed his Sri Lankan jersey and it was seen that he was actually an Indian fan who was wearing the team India jersey underneath Lankan kit to troll Pakistan fans. Bharat Army and Other Indian Fans Not Allowed to Attend PAK vs SL Asia Cup 2022 Final In Dubai for Wearing India Jerseys, Claim Supporters (Watch Video)

Watch Indian fan wearing SL jersey:

'Undercover agent'

'Watch the fan removing SL jersey to reveal his identity'

pak vs si Asia cup final match🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/3UFcbh7kY6 — #दारू बाज🥃🥃 (@bishts94) September 12, 2022

