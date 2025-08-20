Star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has recently retired from Test cricket. He now only plays in ODIs and has retired from the other two formats. Kohli has a glorious career behind him as he has shined in every format against every opposition. But he took a very special liking towards Pakistan. He has a total of eight man of the match performances against Pakistan with the most recent being the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 encounter. He has been terrifying Pakistan over the year with amazing and consistent dominance. A screenshot of his man of the match awards against Pakistan from the PCB's 'X' handle recently went viral. Top Ten Moments of Virat Kohli’s Glittering 17-Year-Old International Career.

Viral Screenshot of PCB's X Handle Shows Virat Kohli's Amazing Consistent Dominance Over Pakistan

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)