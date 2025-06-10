Veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja flaunted the new Test jersey of the India national cricket team ahead of the five-match Test series against the England national cricket team. The opening Test is scheduled to start on June 20. Ahead of the first Test, the senior all-rounder shared a post on his Instagram handle of himself in the new Test jersey. Jadeja captioned the post: "Blessed 🤍🤍 #india🇮🇳." Below is the Instagram post of Jadeja. India National Cricket Team Starts Preparations in England Ahead Of IND vs ENG Test Series 2025 (Watch Video).

Ravindra Jadeja Flaunts New Test Jersey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ravindrasinh jadeja (@royalnavghan)

