India national cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir hailed the England national cricket team all-rounder Chris Woakes after his international retirement on Monday, September 29. Woakes announced his retirement after representing England in 217 matches across formats. India head coach Gambhir took to his social media handle X and lauded Chris Woakes for his bravery on the cricket field. Gambhir wrote, "The man with an iron will! You will be remembered as one of the bravest to ever walk the field Chris! @chriswoakes." Chris Woakes Retires: England All-Rounder Announces Retirement From International Cricket, 36-Year-Old Says No Regrets.

Gautam Gambhir Hails Chris Woakes

The man with an iron will! You will be remembered as one of the bravest to ever walk the field Chris! @chriswoakes pic.twitter.com/bnaCi31GSa — Gautam (@GautamGambhir) September 29, 2025

