Rajasthan Royals shared a video of its captain Sanju Samson during one of the practice sessions. The right-handed batsman pulled off an incredible shot as he began preparing for the second leg of IPL 2021. The franchise took to their social media handles to share Samson's beautiful six that went through the covers during the net practice. Meanwhile, RR will start off its campaign on September 21 against Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Check Out Sanju Samson's Perfect Shot Video Posted by Rajasthan Royals:

