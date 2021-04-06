Rohit Sharma Asks For Success Mantra!!

Hello Paltan! We’re getting closer to the opening match of #VIVOIPL, where we will face one of the best teams in RCB. Jeet ke liye kaun sa mantra try karoon? Share your thoughts using #RohitMantra. Mark your calendars – April 9, 7:30 PM ko #SabKuchRoKo! — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) April 6, 2021

Virat Kohli Asks Fans' Mantra To Play Bold!!

Hey RCB fans! We are back, proudly representing the red & gold brigade. A cracking contest awaits us as we face MI in our opening clash of #VIVOIPL. Tell me your mantra to #PlayBold using #KohliMantra. Mark your calendars – April 9, 7:30 PM. The heat is on! 🔥 #SabKuchRoKo — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 6, 2021

