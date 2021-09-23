Having registered a comfortable win against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday, Delhi Capitals' star player Shikhar Dhawan is on cloud nine as he celebrates their victory in style. Also called Gabbar, Dhawan helped his team get a satisfactory start that led them to secure a cozy victory against SRH. He looked quite settled at the pitch at 42 for 37 balls until Rashid Khan knocked him down through his power-striking delivery. Meanwhile, Dhawan celebrated the team's victory by posting pictures from match and applauding the team for getting on to the top position in the IPL points table back again.

Check Out Shikhar Dhawan's Victory Post for Delhi Capitals:

Picking up from where we left off 💪 Clinical performance by the team 👏 pic.twitter.com/InmL2PYXog — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) September 22, 2021

