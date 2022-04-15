Nitish Rana scored his first fifty of the season, Andre Russell chipped in with some power hitting at the end as KKR ended up 175/8 against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 15, Friday. Umran Malik impressed with sheer pace and control with two wickets and T Natarajan scalped three as Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers wowed the Brabourne audience.

