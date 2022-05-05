Ricky Ponting's son Fletcher was seen playing football with Rishabh Pant during Delhi Capitals' practice session. Delhi Capitals shared the video on their Instagram account. Young Fletcher can be seen showing off some good football skills.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Delhi Capitals (@delhicapitals)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)