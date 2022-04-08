Rohit Sharma shared words of inspiration and called for his teammates to show 'slight desperation' from every individual in the Mumbai Indians team following their defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday, April 6. Sharma insisted that it is still 'early days' in the competition and asked his teammates to keep their 'heads up.' Mumbai Indians remain winless in IPL 2022 after three games.

