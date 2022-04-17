Ruturaj Gaikwad was brilliant tonight as he scored his first fifty of the season to help Chennai Super Kings post a score of 169/5 against Gujarat Titans in match 28 of IPL 2022. CSK bowlers have work to do.

End of the CSK innings and this man was instrumental in getting his side to 169/5 in 20 overs! How good was @Ruutu1331 tonight? #GTvCSK #TATAIPL #IPL2022 Follow the game here https://t.co/53tJkfV05q pic.twitter.com/c5cdk2uLef — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 17, 2022

