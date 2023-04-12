Akash Singh has been handed his CSK debut and Moeen Ali and Maheesh Theekshana have been named in the team against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday, April 12. The home team have expectedly gone in with a spin-heavy squad and these two players have replaced Mitchell Santner and Dwaine Pretorius. Rajasthan Royals on the other hand, have named Devdutt Paddikal into the playing XI in place of Riyan Parag. Ace bowler Trent Boult misses out too. Chennai Super Kings have won the toss and bowled first. MS Dhoni Becomes First Captain in IPL to Play 200 Matches for a Single Franchise, Reaches Milestone During CSK vs RR IPL 2023 Match.

CSK vs RR Toss Report

See Playing XI of Both Sides

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Sisanda Magala, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh

