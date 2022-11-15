The IPL franchises announced the final list of their retained and released players ahead of the IPL 2023 auction which will be held on December 23 in Kochi. Each team will be given added INR 5 crore to spend during the bidding war. You can find the remaining purse of each team below.

💰 𝐖𝐇𝐀𝐓'𝐒 𝐋𝐄𝐅𝐓? Which player(s) should your favourite team go for in the auction, considering the money left in the purse? ⏬#IPL #IPL2023 #TATAIPL #BharatArmy pic.twitter.com/RTe08tSfdq — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) November 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)