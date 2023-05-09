Chris Jordan has been handed his Mumbai Indians debut against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday, May 9. The England fast bowler was signed as a replacement for Jofra Archer, who is out injured and will miss the remainder of IPL 2023. Royal Challengers Bangalore too, have a change with Vyshak Vijaykumar replacing Karn Sharma.
🚨 Toss Update from Wankhede Stadium 🚨@ImRo45 has won the toss & @mipaltan have elected to bowl against the @faf1307-led @RCBTweets.
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 9, 2023
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Jason Behrendorff
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood
