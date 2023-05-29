With the rain playing spoilsport on Sunday, May 28, 2023 the IPL 2023 final match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans got postponed to the reserve day on Monday May 29, 2023. Amid the rains washing out the match, a picture has surfaced wherein fans can be seen taking shelter under Virat Kohli hoarding at the Narendra Modi cricket stadium amid heavy rains in Ahmedabad. Rains have played a spoilsport for the summit IPL final clash between Chennai and Gujarat, forcing the match to be postponed to the reserve day.

Fans Take Shelter Under Virat Kohli Hoarding at Narendra Modi Stadium

Virat Kohli Hoarding Provides Shelter to Fans

Virat Kohli once again standing tall and making Indians happy Watch the video.. Indians are experts in doing jugaad 😂❤️#IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/dPl6dJwrr6 — Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) May 29, 2023

