Just as fans thought that rain would not make an appearance on the reserve day of the IPL 2023 final, the heavens opened up as the downpour stopped play at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday, May 29. Chennai Super Kings were 4/0 in 0.3 overs when the heavy rain started as the covers were brought on. Gujarat Titans scored 214/4 with Sai Sudharsan scoring 96 and Wriddhiman Saha hitting a half-century. 'Virat Kohli's 973' Tweets by RCB Fans Take Over Twitter As Shubman Gill Misses Out on Surpassing Star Batsman for Most Runs in a Season During IPL 2023 Final.

Rain Stops Play in CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Final

Scenes from Narendra Modi Stadium: It's pouring at the moment. Hats off to Groundsmen for doing their best to cover the ground. pic.twitter.com/Vk8zjiAgVR — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 29, 2023

