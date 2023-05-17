Faf du Plessis continues his reign at the top of the leading run-scorers list in IPL 2023 at the Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians match. The South African has 631 runs to his name and is the current holder of the Orange Cap. With two more matches remaining in the group stage for RCB, their skipper is likely to increase that tally and take it beyond 700. Shubman Gill and Devon Conway hold the second and third places. Following them is young Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has been extremely impressive this season. Mumbai Indians' star Suryakumar Yadav sits fifth on this list. IPL 2023 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

