Sarfaraz Khan and Ripal Patel have been included in the Delhi Capitals' playing XI against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday, April 24. Delhi Capitals have won just one match in their last game against Kolkata Knight Riders and the big news is that Prithvi Shaw has been dropped. For Sunrisers Hyderabad, Nitish Reddy has been included in the 16-player list for this match. Delhi Capitals have won the toss and chose to bat first in this match. How to Watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema? Get TV Telecast Details of SRH vs DC Indian Premier League Match.

See Toss Report

See Playing XI of Both Sides

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Harry Brook, Aiden Markram(c), Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Ripal Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)