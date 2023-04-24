In search of a win, Sunrisers Hyderabad will be hosting Delhi Capitals in their next match in IPL 2023 on Monday, April 24. The game has a starting time of 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and will take place in Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. SRH lost their last game against MI while DC are coming out of their first win which they registered against KKR. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of IPL 2023. The important IPL 2023 game between SRH and DC will be telecast live with commentary in several languages in the Star Sports Network channels. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide free live streaming of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals match.

SRH vs DC IPL 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)