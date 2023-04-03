Lucknow Super Giants decides to hand Yash Thakur debut after his impressive performance in the domestic cricket replacing Jaydev Unadkat, who had an unimpressive outing in the in the previous game. LSG captain KL Rahul declared that he will opt to bowl first as he wants to know the target and also confirms that Yash Thakur will get rewarded for his skills and performance by getting his IPL debut.

Yash Thakur Handed Debut By LSG

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)