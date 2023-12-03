The much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction is set to be held in Dubai on December 19, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed on December 3. The official confirmation of this came through a social media by the Indian Cricket Board. It is the first time that the IPL auction would be held outside of India. The timing of the mini-auction, though is yet to be confirmed. A total of 1,166 players have registered for the auction where the 10 IPL teams would be engaged in heated bidding wars while attempting to sign the cricketers they targeted. IPL 2024 Auction: Travis Head, Mitchell Starc Keep Base Price at Rs 2 Crore, Rachin Ravindra to Start at Rs 50 Lakh; Jofra Archer Pulls Out.

IPL 2024 Auction in Dubai on December 19

