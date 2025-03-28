The five-time champions Chennai Super Kings are hosting spirited Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the eighth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Both franchises started their IPL 2025 campaign on a winning note. The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai defeated arch-rivals Mumbai Indians by four wickets. Rajat Patidar's Bengaluru thrashed the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2025 opener by seven wickets. Fans eager to check the live scorecard of the thrilling CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 match in Chennai will get the entire information here. CSK vs RCB Memes Go Viral As MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Others Gear Up to Take on Each Other in IPL 2025 Clash.

CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 Live Scorecard

