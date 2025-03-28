A blockbuster and mouth-watering clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 awaits fans as Royal Challengers Bengaluru is all set to visit five-time champions Chennai Super Kings on March 28, Friday. The two teams share a fierce rivalry despite the latter much ahead in terms of winning. But the passion from both sets of fans burn bright and the last edition's play-off qualification decider match added much fuel to it. Ahead of the CSK vs RCB match, fans shared funny memes on social media as well as posed challenges against each other's teams. IPL 2025 Contest Alert: Tata Group Announces Indian Premier League Contest To Offer a Chance To Win Tata IPL Match Tickets, Check Details.

RCB vs CSK Match Exists

*RCB vs CSK match exists* Le MI fans : pic.twitter.com/Cyhn4k1Ub9 — Phunsuk Wangdu (@Phunsukwangduji) March 28, 2025

Funny One

MI Fans Watching

MI fans watching today's CSK vs RCB match pic.twitter.com/rOAdgUxuIH — Pavankumar Bevnale (@pavan_b02) March 28, 2025

CSK Nation's Mood

Let's Not Forget This

Amid all this HYPE of CSK vs. RCB: -Let's not forget this pic.twitter.com/ey8EQaIE3v — Honest Kohli Fan™💚❤️ (@KingEra_18) March 28, 2025

RCB IPL Records

This Friday

What Are the Game Plans?

What are the Game plans tonight Ruthu : Nothing.."Virat Kohli should be kept in the match without getting out,that's all."#RCBvsCSK pic.twitter.com/NqjN1aXDfk — Lohith Reddy🦋🍷 (@Love_Cinemaa) March 28, 2025

Social Buzz

Social buzz for CSK vs RCB: In KA - RCB 96% > CSK 4% In TN - CSK 59% > RCB 41% In AP/TS -RCB 60>CSK 40% Some dogs are begging trophies is best.....🤡🤡 Next round ki ready ga undamdi Amma.......#ViratKohli #CSKvsRCB pic.twitter.com/L9A6P8ziit — 💥Nani Rebellism💥ᴿᴱᴮᴱᴸᵂᴼᴼᴰ (@Nanibhai1143) March 27, 2025

Patidar is Coming

Patidar is coming to rewrite the history of Chepauk pic.twitter.com/spJYSfSu99 — ᴊᴀʟꜱᴀ (@jalsakohli_18) March 28, 2025

Rajat Patidar

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)