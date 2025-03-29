Gujarat Titans (GT) are set to take on five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in the high-voltage Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Shubman Gill will lead the Gujarat-based franchise, whereas Hardik Pandya will captain the Mumbai Indians. Both teams are coming into this contest after suffering losses in their opening matches of the IPL 2025. Meanwhile, fans who are eager to check the live scorecard of the blockbuster clash between the Gujarat Titans and the Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 match in Ahmedabad will get the information here. Rohit Sharma Sweats Out Hard in Nets, Former Mumbai Indians Captain Looks in Great Touch Ahead of GT vs MI IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

GT vs MI IPL 2025 Live Scorecard

