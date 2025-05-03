Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 live streaming will no longer be available on Tapmad in Pakistan. The Pakistan government has banned the coverage of the IPL 2025 season on the popular streaming platform Tapmad amid ongoing political tension with India. This decision comes after the Government of India banned several Pakistani YouTube channels and celebrities' accounts after the tragic Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir, which stunned the whole world. After the tragic incident, which claimed 26 lives, FanCode and Sony Sports Network stopped the coverage of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025. PSL 2025 Live Streaming Online on YouTube Stopped in India As Government Bans Several Pakistani Channels.

IPL 2025 Live Streaming Online on Tapmad Stopped in Pakistan

🚨 The Pakistan government has banned the coverage of IPL. Streaming platform Tapmad will stop the streaming of IPL in Pakistan.#TATAIPLpic.twitter.com/sRBnOEhlHm — Ramzy 🇬🇧🇵🇰 (@Ramz_004) May 3, 2025

Tapmad Stopped IPL 2025 Live Streaming!

Tapmad Stop Streaming IPL in Pakistan 🇵🇰 - Well Done ❤️ @tapmadtv pic.twitter.com/OpElGfkSdj — Sanan Here (@Sanan_Here) May 3, 2025

