PSL 2025 live streaming online will no longer be available in India with the Government banning several Pakistani YouTube channels on Monday, April 28. This move has been taken in the aftermath of the tragic Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir, which left at least 26 tourists dead. After the Pahalgam terror attack, FanCode and Sony Sports Network stopped PSL 2025 live streaming and telecast in India, respectively and fans had the sole viewing option of YouTube, where 'Sports Central' streamed the matches. With this, PSL 2025 viewing option will not be available from now on. Pahalgam Terror Attack: Government of India Bans Shoaib Akhtar’s ‘100mph’ Among Other Pakistani YouTube Channels.

PSL 2025 Live Streaming Online on YouTube Stopped in India

Pakistani youtube channels are banned in india like wasay habib , rizwan haider & sports central pic.twitter.com/kn5fRN6UbA — Vishal (@Fanpointofviews) April 28, 2025

Sports Central's YouTube Channel Not Available in India

Sports Central YouTube Channel not available in India (Photo credit: YouTube)

