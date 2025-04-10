Digvesh Rathi is making waves for his performances on the field with the ball and also celebrations in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, which has put the spinner under the match officials' radar. Rathi has been using the famous ' notebook celebration' thus far in IPL 2025 while playing Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), but interestingly is yet to bring his other trademark celebration, i.e, the 'Damru Celebration'. Given the demerit points already in the bank for Rathi, the spinner might not use the notebook celebration and bring out the damru celebration, which the bowler showcased during the Delhi Premier League 2024, while playing for the runners-up South Delhi Superstarz. Check Rathi's 'Damru Celebration' below. What is Notebook Celebration in Cricket? Know, Details, Origin and Practice of Controversial Celebration Performed by Kesrick Williams, Virat Kohli Digvesh Rathi and Others.

Digvesh Rathi's Damru Celebration

Digvesh’s Double Dose of Destruction! ⚡🔥 Two wickets in quick succession & Purani Dilli 6 are in trouble! Watch the live action on JioCinema and Sports 18 2 📺#AdaniDPLT20 #AdaniDelhiPremierLeagueT20 #DilliKiDahaad @JioCinema @Sports18 @delhi_cricket pic.twitter.com/UwTgmHB2QP — Delhi Premier League T20 (@DelhiPLT20) August 26, 2024

