Ajinkya Rahane is known for his discipline, however, the current Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) displayed his leisurely side, when the player was seen running to catch the team bus, which had left the hotel without the cricketer on board. In a viral clip shared on social media, Rahane could be seen running past the hotel corridor with his bat in hand as staff and guests looked on. Rahane will be leading KKR in IPL 2025, having been purchased for INR 1.5 crore during IPL 2025 Auction. KKR's opening match will be against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Eden Gardens. KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 1.

Ajinkya Rahane Runs To Catch KKR Team Bus

KKR team bus leaving without their captain Rahane 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/j9GjlqyKcl — Pick-up Shot (@96ShreyasIyer) March 21, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)