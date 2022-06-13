Disney (Star) has reportedly won the IPL TV rights in the IPL Media Rights Auction on Day 2 while Viacom 18 seems to have taken home the digital rights of the competition for the tournament's 2023-27 cycle. This was after an intense two days of bidding at the IPL Media Rights Auctions. Disney (Star), according to a report, paid a sum of Rs Rs 23,575 crore for winning the TV rights. Viacom18 on the other hand, had to shell out Rs 20,500 crore to secure the digital rights of the competition in India.

#IPL #IPLMediaRights #iplmediarightsauction According to reports, Star Sports (Disney) bags IPL TV rights for the Indian subcontinent; Viacom18 takes digital rights for India Follow for live updates: https://t.co/lBLkxxOqL8 — TOI Sports (@toisports) June 13, 2022

