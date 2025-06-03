In a heartwarming gesture, the Indian Premier League (IPL) paid tribute to the Indian Armed Forces during the closing ceremony ahead of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings grand finale at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. The IPL 2025 closing ceremony was dedicated to the Indian Armed Forces after their successful Operation Sindoor during the India-Pakistan military conflict. Meanwhile, RCB and PBKS are chasing their first IPL title. Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings Match Scorecard: Check RCB vs PBKS Live Score of IPL 2025 Final Match Online.

THIS DAY BELONGS TO THE NATION 🇮🇳🫡 pic.twitter.com/PruEE615mf — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 3, 2025

