Sri Lanka continues their victorious run in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier as they now put-up dominant display to defeat Ireland and make their place in the Super Six stage of the competition alongside Zimbabwe. Ireland on the other hand, sink to their third defeat and get knocked out of the competition. Sri Lanka batted brilliantly in the first innings to put up a mountainous score of 325 on board riding on Dimuth Karunaratne's maiden ODI century. Wanindu Hasaranga turned up with the ball to take his third consecutive five-wicket haul and sealed the game for Sri Lanka. Wanindu Hasaranga Becomes Second Cricketer to Take Three Consecutive Five-Wicket Haul in ODIs, Achieves Historic Feat During SL vs IRE ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier Match.

Ireland Knocked Out of ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier

