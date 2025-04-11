Looking to notch up their first points in the standings, Ireland women's national cricket team will square off versus the West Indies women's national cricket team in the ongoing ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Qualifier on April 11. The IRE-W vs WI-W CWC Qualifier match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, and start at 10:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, live TV viewing options of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Qualifier will not be available in India due to a lack of a broadcasting partner. However, online streaming viewing options for the IRE-W vs WI-W CWC Qualifier match will be available on FanCode in India. Fans can find live viewing options for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Qualifier for INR 69 on the FanCode app and website. Bangladesh Women's National Cricket Team Records Their Highest-Ever ODI Total, Achieves Feat During THA-W vs BAN-W ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Qualifier Match.

Ireland vs West Indies, ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Qualifier Live

Six teams. Two spots. One dream. 🏆 Catch all the action from the Women’s World Cup Qualifier LIVE on FanCode!🏏#CWCQualifiers #WWCQualifier2025 https://t.co/RB5PCMWgu2 — FanCode (@FanCode) April 7, 2025

