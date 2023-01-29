Irfan Pathan is one of the most loved and talented cricketers India has ever seen. His talent was so evident that there were early hopes that he will captain India in future. Although all that potential did not lay fruit according to expectations, but he did gift fans moments that could be cherished for a long time. Amidst this was his iconic spell in the third Test of the 2006 Pakistan tour at Karachi, where he dismantled the whole Pakistan top order including Salman Butt, Younus Khan and Mohammad Yousuf in consecutive deliveries thereby bagging a hat-trick. The display of his vicious swing and the way he dominated stalwarts of Pakistan batting in their own ground despite being a youngster, is remembered till day. We complete 17 years of that spell today, on January 29, 2023. Axar Patel Wedding: Star Indian Cricketer Shares Pictures After Marrying Meha Patel (See Pics).

Irfan Pathan Hat-Trick Video

On this day in 2006, Irfan Pathan took a hat-trick in the first over of a Test match against Pakistan.pic.twitter.com/y3HLvyX58I — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 29, 2023

